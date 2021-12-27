Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,618,000 after buying an additional 18,406 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $273.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

