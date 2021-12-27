Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in WestRock by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after buying an additional 459,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WestRock by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after buying an additional 504,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WestRock by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after buying an additional 482,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in WestRock by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

