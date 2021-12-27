BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,081,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,462.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,439.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

