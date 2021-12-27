Centuria Office REIT (COF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on January 27th

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09.

About Centuria Office REIT

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality assets situated in core office markets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

