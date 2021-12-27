Flowserve Co. (FLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Flowserve has increased its dividend payment by 40.4% over the last three years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowserve to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $30.22 on Monday. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flowserve by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Flowserve by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flowserve by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

