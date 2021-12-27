Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$6.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of C$628.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.70. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$5.15 and a 52 week high of C$6.12.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$369,080.24.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.