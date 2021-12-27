Barings Corporate Investors Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MCI)

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MCI opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

