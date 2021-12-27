Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 66,043 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66,043 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.31% of Echo Global Logistics worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $48.24 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

