Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $44.87 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Manulife Financial worth $44,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Manulife Financial by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

MFC stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

