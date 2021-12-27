Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $37,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 82,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU opened at $391.56 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

