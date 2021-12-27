Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $35.12 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $35,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $223.45 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.31 and a 200-day moving average of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.