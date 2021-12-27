The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,516 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $32,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 285.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,081,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $58.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

