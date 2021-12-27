Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,336 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 147.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $16,572,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $98.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.36. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.