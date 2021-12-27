AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,716 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $191.65 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.66 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.26 and its 200 day moving average is $298.39.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,265 shares of company stock worth $22,003,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

