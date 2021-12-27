Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$54.89

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CSFB lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691 in the last 90 days.

Shares of ENB opened at C$48.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.99. The stock has a market cap of C$98.77 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$40.63 and a 12 month high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

