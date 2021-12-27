Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

FDIS opened at $87.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average is $83.87. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $93.42.

