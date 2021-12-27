CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of CDW by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW stock opened at $202.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $203.85.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

