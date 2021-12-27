Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 281.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $437.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.00 and a 200 day moving average of $379.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.07 and a 12 month high of $442.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

