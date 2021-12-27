Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 208.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 48,338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

