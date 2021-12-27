Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 20,521 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.84% of Inter Parfums worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,267 shares of company stock worth $7,662,645. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $102.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.11 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

