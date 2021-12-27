Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $118.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

