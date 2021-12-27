Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $33.61 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,010 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 3.51% of Apogee Enterprises worth $33,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 256,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ APOG opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.