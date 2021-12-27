Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,695 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Balchem worth $39,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 144.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after purchasing an additional 898,811 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,361 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,124 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $164.21 on Monday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 20.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

