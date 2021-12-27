Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Precision Drilling worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS opened at $34.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $462.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

