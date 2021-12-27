149,074 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,091,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,043,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $6,071,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 26,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.63, for a total value of $4,779,048.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 651,274 shares valued at $119,707,060. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXON stock opened at $160.54 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

