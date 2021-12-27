East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,211 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.27% of East West Bancorp worth $30,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 126.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $77.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

