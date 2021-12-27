Nwam LLC Grows Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 45.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 25.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 34.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN opened at $76.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $77.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,172,810. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

