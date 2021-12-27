Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 42,682 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 390,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of V.F. worth $26,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in V.F. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 37.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $69.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

