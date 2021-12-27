Sepio Capital LP Has $888,000 Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418,379 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS opened at $69.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.