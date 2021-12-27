Sepio Capital LP Takes $1.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 1.19% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter.

EIRL stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $62.30.

