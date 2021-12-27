Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,196,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,283,000 after buying an additional 374,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 590,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,762,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 220,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $80.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

