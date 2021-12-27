Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on GASNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3115 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

