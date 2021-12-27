Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company.
A number of brokerages have commented on GASNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of GASNY stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
