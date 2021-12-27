Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.06. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.93 and a 1-year high of C$19.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 32.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.87%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

