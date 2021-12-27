CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

CTIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

