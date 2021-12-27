Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NLY opened at $8.19 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

