Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 95,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 19,954 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,752,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,462,000 after acquiring an additional 214,490 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,661,000 after acquiring an additional 565,784 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $266,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.30 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.