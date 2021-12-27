Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,616 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $684,672,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 159,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 682.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $41.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

