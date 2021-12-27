Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Chemours worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Chemours by 6,486.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth about $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 188.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 146.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $31.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

