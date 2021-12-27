Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

NYSE FTV opened at $74.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

