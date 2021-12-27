Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lifted by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $166.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

