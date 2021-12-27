Sepio Capital LP Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

Shares of JETS stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.