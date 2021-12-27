Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,816 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37,193 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $21.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.