Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $183.81 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

