Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $998,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Upstart by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $148.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a PE ratio of 185.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.39. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,812,031 shares of company stock worth $413,262,802. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.