Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $72.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

