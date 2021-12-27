Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $55.36 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.618 dividend. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

