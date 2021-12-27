Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $278,000 in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,127,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,040,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,568,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,568,000.

SOXQ opened at $30.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.47. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.

