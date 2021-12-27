Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $356,000 Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after acquiring an additional 448,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in LGI Homes by 40.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in LGI Homes by 803.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,852,000 after buying an additional 246,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LGI Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after buying an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in LGI Homes by 35.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after buying an additional 72,998 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $152.19 on Monday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day moving average of $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

