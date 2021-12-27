Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 100 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $137.00 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

