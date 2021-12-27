ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.04.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $392.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.93 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.